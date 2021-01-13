Arrests made in an investigation into two armed robberies of a hotel in Rayne

ACADIA PARISH, La. (KLFY)- Police have been arrested two people in an investigation into two armed robberies of a Best Western in Rayne.

Shaniqua Clark, 32, and Lamar Champ, 37, both of Church Point, each face two counts of armed robbery.

Authorities said Shaniqua Clark was employed by the Best Western at the time of the offenses and was the on-duty clerk for both incidents.

The robberies occurred on Dec. 14 and 28, 2020.

As of Wednesday morning, both suspects are being held at the Acadia Parish Jail pending bond.