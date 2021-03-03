Arrest made in string of catalytic converter thefts in Iberia Parish

IBERIA PARISH, La. (KLFY) The Iberia Parish Sheriff’s Office has made an arrest in a rash of catalytic converter thefts around the parish.

According to the Sheriff’s Office Spokesperson Katherine Breaux, detectives executed a search warrant just after 6 a.m. Wednesday at a home in the 2300 blk of Rose Lane.

She said the search was in reference to a string of catalytic converter thefts.

On scene, she said, detectives located 24-year-old Trevor James Gaspard inside the home and placed him under arrest.

The homeowner, 27-year-old Jonathan Harry Standridge was also arrested, for open warrants.

Both were taken into custody without incident, Breaux said.

She said detectives were able to locate a single catalytic converter at the home.

Gaspard faces multiple charges including possession of a firearm by convicted felon, theft, and criminal damage to property.

Standridge, she said, was arrested on three opens warrants for criminal damage to property, domestic abuse battery by strangulation and non-support.

More arrests are pending, Breaux said.