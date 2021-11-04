Arrest made in shooting death at Northgate Apartment Complex

CROWLEY (KLFY) — Crowley police have made an arrest in the Jan. 15 shooting death of Timothy Harmon, according to a news release.

On Thursday, police arrested Stefon Sias, 25, on charges of second-degree murder in the shooting death of Harmon. The shooting took place at Northgate Apartment, according to the release.

According to police, the shooting took place approximately 45 minutes before Harmon was killed. During an investigation, police were able to uncover additional evidence that led to the arrest of Sias, according to a statement.

Sias was booked into the Acadia Parish Jail with bail set at $500,000.