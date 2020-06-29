Arrest made in Saturday shooting death in Lafayette

LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) Police have made an arrest in a fatal shooting of a man Saturday in the 200 block of Meadow Lane in Lafayette.

Kyle Romero was found by police in the roadway suffering with two gunshot wounds in the torso.

He died shortly after arriving at a local hospital, police said.

The United States Marshal’s Violent Offender Task Force was able to apprehend 31-year-old Mitchell Dautreuil II who was transported to the Lafayette Police Department and interviewed, police said.

Following the interview, he was arrested and booked into the Lafayette Parish Correctional Center on one count of 2nd degree murder.