Arrest made in ongoing investigation involving ATV thefts in St. Landry Parish

ST. LANDRY PARISH, La. (KLFY) One person has been arrested in connection with the ongoing investigation involving the theft of several ATV’s in St. Landry Parish.

According to Sheriff Bobby Guidroz, during an investigation, detectives were led to a residence at 2479 Hwy 103 in St. Landry Parish.

Along with narcotics investigators, Guidroz said, detectives began surveillance on the residence and gathered enough information to obtain a search warrant.

He said the suspect identified during the investigation was identified as 33-year-old Jason C. Leger of Washington and was known by law enforcement to carry a firearm.

Detectives, with the assistance of the St. Landry Parish S.W.A.T team and narcotics investigators, executed the search warrant, and found Leger in the residence with a firearm, Guidroz said.

They also recovered a stolen utility trailer valued at 1,500.00 dollars and two stolen Honda four-wheelers valued at a total of 5,000.00 dollars, Guidroz said.

Leger was charged with possession of stolen things (3 counts) and has a bond of $4500.