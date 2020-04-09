Arrest made in multiple Ville Platte cold cases

Dakollian Deville

Vontrevis Thomas

VILLE PLATTE, La. (KLFY) Ville Platte Police Chief Neal Lartigue has announced several arrest in multiple cases throughout the area.

According to Lartigue, a break in the cold cases came in March when a patrol officer made a traffic stop on a vehicle.

Inside the vehicle were multiple juveniles, a bag with tools and equipment commonly used for burglary, Lartigue said.

That evidence led to information on a string of break-ins and burglaries throughout the city of Ville Platte and also outside of the city limits, he said.

Three juveniles inside the vehicle were arrested and charged with curfew violation, and possession of burglary tools.

A fourth juvenile in the vehicle was arrested and charged with curfew violation, possession of burglary tools, illegal possession of stolen firearm, illegal possession of firearm by a juvenile, 3 counts of burglary, 3 counts of criminal damage to property and multiple counts of theft.

Two adults in the vehicle were arrested.

According to Lartigue, 20-year-old Dakollian Deville of Ville Platte was charged with 9 counts of burglary, 1 count of burglary of a pharmacy, 10 counts of criminal damage to property and 5 counts of theft. The charges stem from multiple cases and the bonds combined equal $580k.

Additionally, 23-year-old Vontrevis Thomas of Ville Platte was charged with 2 counts of burglary, 2 counts of criminal damage to property and 2 counts of theft. The charges, Lartigue said, stem from multiple cases and the bonds combined equal $ 120k.

According to Lartigue, officers and investigators have been working these cases tirelessly and have solved 27 to date.

He said, police are following other leads and information to make more arrests and solve other reported cases.