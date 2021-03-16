Arrest made in March 7 shooting in Eunice

EUNICE, La. (KLFY) Eunice Police have arrested an 18-year-old man in connection with a shooting that happened on March 7.

According to Police Chief Randy Fontenot, Jasten Thomas surrendered to police after allegedly shooting a man on N. Seventh Street between W. Peach and Reed Avenues. 

The victim suffered non-life threatening injuries, Fontenot said.

Thomas was charged with 4 counts of attempted second degree murder. 

Fontenot said the identity of at least one other shooter and another party are still being sought.  

Anyone with information about the this crime or the identities of the other parties is encouraged to call Eunice Police at (337) 457-2626 or make a report to St. Landry Parish Crime Stoppers.

