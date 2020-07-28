Arrest made in Lafayette shooting

Kevin Auguillard

LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) — An arrest has been made in connection to a Lafayette shooting.

Authorities arrested Kevin Auguillard on Monday. He is accused of a shooting at a convenience store in the 800 block of North University Ave. Lafayette Police Sgt. Wayne Griffin said the victim and the suspect met at the store and got into a verbal altercation. The suspect then shot the victim one time in the upper torso.

Auguillard is charged with one count of attempted first-degree murder, one count of possession of a firearm by a convicted felon, and one count of armed robbery.

Police say this is an ongoing investigation.

