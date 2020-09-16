Arrest made in Lafayette arson investigation

LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY)- A 43-year-old Lafayette man has been arrested on one count of simple arson following an investigation into a residential fire Wednesday.

Shortly after 7:30 a.m. that morning, Lafayette firefighters were called to 612 Olivier Street regarding a burning vacant home.

“As firefighters arrived on scene, heavy smoke was coming from the rear of the dwelling,” LPD spokesperson Alton Trahan said. “The porch was on fire and spreading to the interior.”

The fire was extinguished within 10 minutes. The rear porch and interior of the dwelling sustained moderate fire damage, Trahan said.

Investigators believe the fire intentionally set on the back porch of the building. Trahan said the home is frequented by transient individuals, including the suspect, who has been identified as Bradley Thibodeaux.

He was booked into Lafayette Parish Correctional Center. No bond has been set as of Wednesday afternoon.