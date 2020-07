CROWLEY, La. (KLFY)- Jarvis Harmon Jr., of Crowley, is facing one count of second-degree murder in the shooting death on Malik Broussard.

Broussard, 24, was found shot to death Tuesday night in the 500 block on W. 8th Street.

Jarvis Harmon Jr. (Crowley Police Department)

The 21-year-old suspect has been booked into the Acadia Parish Jail.

Crowley Police Chief Jimmy Broussard said the investigation is ongoing.