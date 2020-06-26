Arnaudville pair arrested on numerous drug charges

ARNAUDVILLE, La. (KLFY) — St. Martin Parish Sheriff’s deputies have arrested two men on numerous drugs charges after finding unoccupied vehicles obstructing Robin Street in Arnaudville.

Greggory Roberts, 42, was the owner of one of the vehicles. After gaining consent to search the vehicle, St. Martin Parish Sheriff’s Major Ginny Higgins said deputies found located suspected cocaine, suspected methamphetamine, and suspected crack cocaine.

“The amount of substances that were located along with other items present in the vehicle, were indicative of distribution and manufacturing of the suspected illegal substances found in the vehicle,” said Higgins.

Roberts attempted to flee on foot and was caught.

Kunta Kinte Riggs, 42, was the homeowner where Roberts car was found. Riggs consented to a search and was found with suspected marijuana along with items traditionally used to make crack cocaine.

Roberts was charged with posssession with intent to distribute cocaine and methamphetamines, as well as creation of operation of a clandestine laboratory, criminal conspiracy, simple possession of marijuana, obstructing public passages and resisting an officer. His bond was set at $56,000, and he has since bonded out, according to the St. Martin Parish Jail/

Riggs was charged with possession with intent to distribute cocaine, creation or operation of a clandestine laboratory, simple possession of marijuana and criminal conspiracy. His bond was set at $34,750.