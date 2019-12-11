Live Now
Arnaudville man died after swamp buggy overturned in Bayou Ramos

UPDATE: An overturned amphibious vehicle in Bayou Ramos resulted in the death of 22-year-old Jeffrey Paul Curry, Jr., of Arnaudville.

According to St. Mary Parish Sheriff Blaise Smith, the water vehicle overturned around 12:30 pm Wednesday.

The vehicle was carrying three men who were working in the Bayou, two of the men were able to swim to safety, Smith said.

Curry was located about three hours later by divers with the Dive Section of the St. Mary Parish Sheriff’s Office.

“Our prayers and thoughts will be with his family and friends during this time.” Smith said.

ORIGINAL: The St. Mary Parish Sheriff’s Office has confirmed that the body of an occupant inside an overturned swamp buggy in Bayou Ramos has been recovered.

Two other occupants were safely pulled from the water immediately following the accident, the St. Mary Parish Sheriff’s Office said.

The incident occurred while the three members were working, officials confirmed.

Further details are being withheld pending notification of the victim’s family, officials said.

The St. Mary Parish Sheriff’s Office was assisted by the Amelia Volunteer Fire Department, Morgan City Fire Department, U.S. Coast Guard, Acadian Ambulance and St. Mary Parish Coroner’s Office.

