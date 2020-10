ST. MARTINVILLE, La. (KLFY)- A 19-year-old man was arrested Tuesday morning for an alleged sex crime against a juvenile.

According to the St. Martin Parish Sheriff’s Office, McKenley Roberts was arrested following an investigation into an alleged incident involving an underage victim.

He faces one count of carnal knowledge of a juvenile.

Following his arrest, Roberts was booked into the St. Martin Parish Correctional Center. His bond was set at $7,000.