UPDATE: Suspect surrenders after Acadia Parish standoff

ACADIA PARISH, La. (KLFY)- UPDATE: The suspect was peacefully taken into custody after a standoff that began at about 4 p.m., Acadia Parish Sheriff K.P. Gibson said.

ORIGINAL STORY: A suspect wanted on active warrants has barricaded himself inside a home off of Highway 35 near Branch.

Acadia Parish Sheriff K.P. Gibson said the suspect is believed to be armed with a gun and is refusing commands to exit the residence.

The standoff began at about 4:15 p.m., the sheriff said. This is a developing story. We will provide new information as it becomes available.

