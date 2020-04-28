Armed robbery suspect, accomplice arrested in Crowley

(Submitted by the Crowley Police Department)

At approximately 4:30 p.m. on Monday April 22, 2020, Crowley Police received a call of an Armed Robbery in progress at a local convenience store in the 500 block of South Parkerson Avenue.

The suspect, later identified as Michael Loria, II, 25 of Church Point, went into the store brandishing a weapon and demanding money from the cash register.

Loria left the scene with an accomplice, later identified as Cedric Batiste, 32 of Rayne.

Through the efforts of a great citizen of Crowley, video surveillance was obtained which identified a green truck parked, around the corner from the store, that was later identified as the “get away” vehicle.

Through the cooperative efforts of the patrol division and investigative division, two suspects were identified and apprehended approximately only 15-20 minutes after the armed robbery.

In addition, all the stolen money and the firearm used in the robbery were recovered in addition to Narcotics in the truck.

In commenting on the arrest, Chief of Police Jimmy Broussard stated, “I cannot begin to say how proud I am of our patrol and investigative division, as well as the immense contribution from the citizen of our great City. With the fire the other day where the young man who was laid off volunteered to assist, to these officers who are still on edge about the future of possible layoffs, this just cements the fact, to me at least, that Public Safety should be the last thing considered in budget cuts. These officers, as well as the firefighter the other night, demonstrated the heart that these employees of the City of Crowley have for their city. I am humbled and honored by their commitment and service.”

Both Loria and Batiste were transferred to the Acadia Parish Jail – Loria for Armed Robbery and Batiste for Accessory to Armed Robbery.