Armed robbers hold Broussard convenience store clerk at gunpoint; take cash, cigarettes

ST. MARTIN PARISH, La. (KLFY) Two men armed with a weapon robbed a Hwy. 90 convenience store before dawn Saturday in Broussard.

It happened around 5:30 a.m., at a convenience store in the 1000 block of Baker Hughes Drive, in Broussard.

According to the St. Martin Parish Sheriff’s Office, an initial investigation revealed that two males wearing full face coverings entered the business and allegedly robbed the clerk of cash and cigarettes then fled in a four door black sedan in the direction of New Iberia.

Anyone having information as to the identities and whereabouts of these two suspects is asked to contact the St. Martin Parish Sheriff’s Office at (337) 394-3071, or via Facebook messenger.