Armed robber hits financial institute in Oil Center, flees north on I-49

LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) — UPDATE: Two people were taken into custody Monday morning after the police pursuit that ended in the Scott/Duson area, authorities said.

ORIGINAL: Lafayette Police are in pursuit of an armed robbery suspect after they say he held up a financial institute in the 200 block of Audobon Blvd. in the Oil Center this morning.

Lafayette Police Public Information Officer Sgt. Wayne Griffin said no injuries were reported in the stick up. It is currently unclear how much money the suspect was able to steal. Police are currently in pursuit of the suspect after he fled north on I-49, said Griffin.

This is a developing story. More information will be posted as it becomes available.