Argument leads to shooting in St. Landry Parish; both suspects arrested

ST. LANDRY PARISH, La. (KLFY) A second suspect has been arrested following two shooting incidents earlier this month on the 400 and 500 blocks of Fontenot Road near Opelousas.

According to the St. Landry Parish Sheriff’s Office, a 16-year-old male juvenile was arrested last week in connection to a shooting on the 500 block of Fontenot Road, and charged with 3 counts of attempted 2nd degree murder.

A second shooter identified as Allen Popillion of Zachary, La. has been arrested following a shooting on the 400 block of Fontenot Road.

Detectives say after locating Popillion he admitted to shooting towards a home but stated he fired into a field to scare a person following an argument.

Popillion was charged with 4 counts of attempted 2nd-degree murder after one bullet struck a home, shattering glass, detectives said.

At the time of the shooting, four people were inside that home.

No injuries were reported.