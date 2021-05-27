Areas of Fog Start Your Thursday

Areas of fog are developing this Thursday across Acadiana. Dense fog is possible too, as we are noticing visibility dropping below 1 mile in some areas.

Besides the fog, the morning weather is very warm and very humid but quiet. Temperatures are in the lower 70s. Hot and humid weather is back for the afternoon as rain chances will only increase to 20%. A few pop up showers are possible today. High temperatures in the upper 80s will feel closer to the low to mid-90s because of the high humidity levels.