APSO searching for three suspects on two separate burglary investigations

ACADIA PARISH, La. (KLFY)– Acadia Parish Sheriff’s officials are looking for three different men, they say, were involved in two separate burglaries.

The first was an attempted burglary that happened on January 17 in the 30000 block of Crowley Eunice Hwy.

Officials say the suspect they’re looking for is a a white man who was wearing a gray jacket, blue jean pants, eye protection, and blue clothing item covering his face.

The say the suspect also used what they believe is a crowbar in attempt to break the glass to gain entry.

The second burglary happened on November 28 at a business in the 3000 block of Evangeline Hwy, Jennings.

Officials say two people were able to get in to the back of the building by using a torch to cut a hole in the wall.

Surveillance cameras were able to capture one of the suspects.

According to officials, the they caught on camera is a white man who was wearing a cutoff sleeve shirt and possible camouflage head/face gear.





If you have any information on either of the two burglaries, you’re asked to contact the Acadia Parish Sheriff’s Office at 337-788-8726.