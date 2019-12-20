Breaking News
Report: Missing Austin mom found dead, infant daughter alive outside Houston-area home
Live Now
Live and replay newscasts

APSO K-9 ‘Iron’ to get body armor donated

Local
Posted: / Updated:

Officials with the Acadia Parish Sheriff’s Office say their K-9, Iron, will receive a bullet and stab protective vest.

They say the donation comes from non-profit organization, ‘Vested Interest in K9s, Inc.’

APSO says Iron’s vest is sponsored by Diane Weidler of Holbrook, NY and will be embroidered with the sentiment “Born to Love-Trained to Serve-Loyal Always”.

His vest should come in within eight to ten weeks.

According to Sheriff’s officials, Vested Interest in K9s, Inc. is a non-profit in Massachusetts whose mission is to provide bullet and stab protective vests and other assistance to dogs of law enforcement and related agencies throughout the United States.

The non-profit was established in 2009 to assist law enforcement agencies with this potentially lifesaving body armor for their four-legged K9 officers.

Since its inception, Vested Interest in K9s, Inc. has provided over 3,500 U.S. made, custom fitted, NIJ certified protective vests, in 50 states, through private and corporate donations, at a value of $6.9 million dollars.

The program is open to dogs actively employed in the U.S. with law enforcement or related agencies who are certified and at least 20 months of age. New K9 graduates, as well as K9s with expired vests, are eligible to participate.

The donation to provide one protective vest for a law enforcement K9 is $950.00. Each vest has a value between $1,744 – $2,283 and a five-year warranty, and an average weight of 4-5 lbs.

There is an estimated 30,000 law enforcement K9s throughout the United States. For more information or to learn about volunteer opportunities, please call 508-824-6978.

Vested Interest in K9s, Inc. provides information, lists events, and accepts tax-deductible donations of any denomination through this link, or mailed to P.O. Box 9 East Taunton, MA 02718.

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Clear

Abbeville

48°F Clear Feels like 46°
Wind
5 mph NNE
Humidity
60%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Cloudy skies early, then off and on rain showers overnight. Low 47F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 50%.
45°F Cloudy skies early, then off and on rain showers overnight. Low 47F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 50%.
Wind
6 mph NE
Precip
50%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent
Clear

Crowley

49°F Clear Feels like 49°
Wind
3 mph NE
Humidity
55%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Cloudy skies. Slight chance of a rain shower. Low 46F. Winds light and variable.
45°F Cloudy skies. Slight chance of a rain shower. Low 46F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
6 mph NE
Precip
50%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent
Clear

Opelousas

49°F Clear Feels like 47°
Wind
6 mph E
Humidity
54%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Cloudy. Slight chance of a rain shower. Low near 45F. Winds light and variable.
45°F Cloudy. Slight chance of a rain shower. Low near 45F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
6 mph NE
Precip
50%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent
Clear

Breaux Bridge

46°F Clear Feels like 43°
Wind
6 mph NNE
Humidity
71%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Cloudy with occasional showers overnight. Low 47F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 50%.
45°F Cloudy with occasional showers overnight. Low 47F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 50%.
Wind
6 mph NE
Precip
50%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent
Clear

New Iberia

47°F Clear Feels like 45°
Wind
5 mph N
Humidity
74%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Cloudy with showers. Low 41F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 50%.
44°F Cloudy with showers. Low 41F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 50%.
Wind
5 mph ENE
Precip
40%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent

Local News

More Local

Sidebar

Trending Stories