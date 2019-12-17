Live Now
Live and replay newscasts

APSO ‘fighting the illegal narcotics industry,’ 9 arrested

Local
Posted: / Updated:

Deputies with the Acadia Parish Sheriff’s Office continue to “fight the illegal narcotics industry.”

Sheriff KP Gibson said, “Our deputies have been working hard to make cases against those who choose to be involved in illegal narcotics. Their efforts have not gone unnoticed and I appreciate their hard work.”

Arrests during the last several weeks include:

Charles Patrick Wilson, Jr, 42, Crowley: Distribution of Schedule I, PWITD Schedule I, Possession of Marijuana

Amanda Hebert, 29, Crowley: 2 counts of Distribution of Schedule II

Shannon Ortego, 40, Crowley: Possession of Alprazolam

Jeremy Paul Hoffpauir, 39, Kaplan: Possession of Schedule II

Joseph Brown, 37, Crowley: 2 counts of Distribution of Schedule II

Trinity Slade Miller, 31, Midland: Distribution of Schedule II

Clinton Jeffers, 58, Crowley: Possession of Alprazolam

Daniel LeBeouf, 25, Crowley: Distribution of Schedule II, Possession of Schedule II

Suzette Guidry, 35, Duson: Distribution of Schedule I

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Overcast

Abbeville

42°F Overcast Feels like 35°
Wind
15 mph NNW
Humidity
74%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Mainly clear skies. Low 32F. Winds N at 10 to 15 mph.
32°F Mainly clear skies. Low 32F. Winds N at 10 to 15 mph.
Wind
13 mph N
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Overcast

Crowley

41°F Overcast Feels like 32°
Wind
17 mph N
Humidity
76%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Mostly clear. Low 32F. Winds N at 10 to 15 mph.
32°F Mostly clear. Low 32F. Winds N at 10 to 15 mph.
Wind
13 mph N
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Overcast

Opelousas

41°F Overcast Feels like 34°
Wind
12 mph N
Humidity
77%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear skies. Low 31F. Winds N at 10 to 15 mph.
32°F Clear skies. Low 31F. Winds N at 10 to 15 mph.
Wind
13 mph N
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Overcast

Breaux Bridge

42°F Overcast Feels like 34°
Wind
17 mph N
Humidity
76%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Mainly clear skies. Low 32F. Winds N at 10 to 15 mph.
32°F Mainly clear skies. Low 32F. Winds N at 10 to 15 mph.
Wind
13 mph N
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Overcast

New Iberia

43°F Overcast Feels like 34°
Wind
22 mph N
Humidity
82%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly cloudy skies. Low 29F. Winds NNW at 5 to 10 mph.
32°F Partly cloudy skies. Low 29F. Winds NNW at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
6 mph NNW
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous

Local News

More Local

Sidebar

Trending Stories