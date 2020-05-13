APSO: Employee purposely distracts others at crawfish wholesale business, allows entry by two who steal money

ACADIA PARISH, La. (KLFY) An investigation of stolen funds from a local crawfish wholesale business in Rayne has led to three arrest.

According to the Acadia Parish Sheriff’s Office, an employee at a business located on South Highway 35 near Rayne allegedly distracted other employees and allowed two suspects to enter the business and steal money.

An investigation led to the arrest of:

26-year-old Shane Gautreaux of Rayne who was charged with felony theft, criminal conspiracy, and illegal possession of stolen things. 31-year-old Christopher Sonnier of Church Point who was charged with felony theft and 38-year-old Heather Vincent of Rayne who was charged with felony theft, criminal conspiracy, and illegal possession of stolen things.

Heather Vincent

Sahne Gautreaux

Christopher Sonnier Shane Gautreaux,

Deputies were able to recover a large portion of the money, the sheriff’s office said.

“This case led to three people being arrested for their involvement in this theft. The deputies did an outstanding job leading to the recovery of the money which was stolen. I appreciate their hard work” Sheriff K.P. Gibson.