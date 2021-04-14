APRIL 14: St. Martin Parish Sheriff’s Office announces road closures due to rising water

ST. MARTINVILLE, La (KLFY) — Road closures announced in lower St. Martin effective immediately, according to a press release from the St. Martin Parish Sheriff’s Office.

Due to rising water, Adell Street, Edna Street, and Landry Road are closed until further notice. The SMPSO urges residents to avoid these roads. Do not attempt to sightsee or go around barricades and/or signage that have been put in place. Do not attempt to drive through standing water.

A self-serve sandbag location is available at the Stephensville Park, 3257 Hwy. 70, Morgan City, LA.