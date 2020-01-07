Live Now
Live and replay newscasts

Appeals court hears arguments on legality of Lake Martin swamp tour business

Local
Posted: / Updated:

(Champagne’s Cajun Swamp Tours)

LAKE CHARLES, La. (KLFY)- An appeal filed the St. Martin Parish Council in an effort to overturn a district judge’s decision favoring a business on Lake Martin will be heard by a Third Circuit panel over the next few weeks.

The first hearing was scheduled for Tuesday.

According to the Third Circuit Court of Appeals, a decision could be handed down within six to eight weeks.

The St. Martin Parish Council made the decision to file an appeal in May, 2019, after Judge Keith Comeaux denied an injunction against Bryan Champagne, owner of Champagne’s Cajun Swamp Tours and the Wharf on Lake Martin.

Both businesses, which popular stops for tourists, are located along Rookery Road in Lake Martin.

St. Martin Parish Government filed the motion against the business owner in 2016.

The parish alleges that Champagne was operating in violation of parish zoning regulations.

St. Martin Parish President Chester Cedars said Tuesday’s hearing was well attended by members of the public.

“There is a great deal of interest in this case,” Cedars told News 10. “It demonstrates that this area is very special and people are very passionate about protecting it.”

St. Martin Parish is arguing that Champagne violated Article 9, which protects natural resources.

Cedars added that the suit claims both businesses, which include docks and boat rentals, are operating on land not zoned for commercial use.

News 10 will update this story as arguments in the Third Circuit continue.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Clear

Abbeville

62°F Clear Feels like 62°
Wind
14 mph N
Humidity
20%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear skies. Low 37F. Winds light and variable.
37°F Clear skies. Low 37F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
8 mph N
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous
Clear

Crowley

62°F Clear Feels like 62°
Wind
10 mph N
Humidity
28%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear skies. Low 36F. Winds light and variable.
37°F Clear skies. Low 36F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
8 mph N
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous
Clear

Opelousas

60°F Clear Feels like 60°
Wind
18 mph N
Humidity
26%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

A clear sky. Low around 35F. Winds light and variable.
37°F A clear sky. Low around 35F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
8 mph N
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous
Clear

Breaux Bridge

63°F Clear Feels like 63°
Wind
17 mph N
Humidity
26%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear skies. Low 37F. Winds light and variable.
37°F Clear skies. Low 37F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
8 mph N
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous
Clear

New Iberia

63°F Clear Feels like 63°
Wind
15 mph N
Humidity
31%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly cloudy skies. Low 34F. Winds NNW at 5 to 10 mph.
35°F Partly cloudy skies. Low 34F. Winds NNW at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
7 mph NNW
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous

Local News

More Local

Sidebar

Trending Stories