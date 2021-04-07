Another Warm and Breezy Day, Storms Arrive Tonight

Wednesday is off to a milder and humid start across Acadiana with temperatures this morning in the mid 60s.

Another warm and breezy afternoon is expected today with highs back in the upper 70s to lower 80s under a mostly cloudy sky. Southerly winds will gust to near 30 mph at times. A few showers are possible this afternoon before rain chances ramp up tonight and we could see severe weather in Acadiana.

Scattered storms are looking likely tonight, starting after 8:00 pm as a stalling cold front across east Texas will throw a line of rain into Acadiana. There is a low threat for severe weather tonight for much of the area.

The Storm Prediction Center has most of Acadiana in the “Marginal Risk” Outlook. This is a 1 out of 5 for the likelihood to see severe storms within the area. Damaging winds and tornadoes are possible for the overnight hours. Make sure to have the weather radios on before heading to bed.

Mostly Cloudy

Abbeville

68°F Mostly Cloudy Feels like 68°
Wind
6 mph SE
Humidity
92%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Information not available.
66°F Information not available.
Wind
12 mph SW
Precip
20%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent
Partly Cloudy

Crowley

66°F Partly Cloudy Feels like 66°
Wind
4 mph SE
Humidity
94%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Information not available.
66°F Information not available.
Wind
13 mph SSW
Precip
20%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent
Mostly Cloudy

Opelousas

65°F Mostly Cloudy Feels like 65°
Wind
7 mph SE
Humidity
88%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Information not available.
66°F Information not available.
Wind
13 mph SW
Precip
20%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent
Partly Cloudy

Breaux Bridge

65°F Partly Cloudy Feels like 65°
Wind
4 mph ESE
Humidity
95%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Thunderstorms. Low 64F. Winds SSW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 90%.
64°F Thunderstorms. Low 64F. Winds SSW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 90%.
Wind
15 mph SSW
Precip
92%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent
Partly Cloudy

New Iberia

66°F Partly Cloudy Feels like 66°
Wind
6 mph SE
Humidity
95%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Thunderstorms likely. Low 64F. Winds SSW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 90%.
64°F Thunderstorms likely. Low 64F. Winds SSW at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 90%.
Wind
14 mph SSW
Precip
93%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent

