Another Warm and Breezy Day, Storms Arrive Tonight

Wednesday is off to a milder and humid start across Acadiana with temperatures this morning in the mid 60s.





Another warm and breezy afternoon is expected today with highs back in the upper 70s to lower 80s under a mostly cloudy sky. Southerly winds will gust to near 30 mph at times. A few showers are possible this afternoon before rain chances ramp up tonight and we could see severe weather in Acadiana.

Scattered storms are looking likely tonight, starting after 8:00 pm as a stalling cold front across east Texas will throw a line of rain into Acadiana. There is a low threat for severe weather tonight for much of the area.





The Storm Prediction Center has most of Acadiana in the “Marginal Risk” Outlook. This is a 1 out of 5 for the likelihood to see severe storms within the area. Damaging winds and tornadoes are possible for the overnight hours. Make sure to have the weather radios on before heading to bed.