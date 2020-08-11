The weather from Monday is copied over for today. A warm and muggy morning will be followed by a very hot afternoon as temperatures climb back into the mid-90s. The high humidity will push heat index values to around 102° to 110° for much of the afternoon. High pressure should keep rain chances to a minimum with only a few pop up showers and storms possible during the second half of the day.
Another Very Hot Day for Acadiana as Rain Chances Remain Low
