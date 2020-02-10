Another Unsettled Week of Weather, Severe Weather Possible Wednesday

An active weather setup across the southern U.S. will bring isolated to scattered rain chances for several days, along with a severe threat on Wednesday. Scattered rain is possible on this Monday, but most activity will be north of I-10 and across the northern parts of the state. There is a very low threat of severe weather today with the greater threat north of Alexandria. Otherwise, your Monday will be very warm, humid, and breezy with strong south winds gusting around 30 mph.

A few scattered showers are possible tomorrow before we expect a higher chance for storms late Wednesday. The severe threat on Wednesday could be low to medium and one to watch closely for Acadiana. I think the greater threat for severe storms will be northeast of Acadiana, where the “Enhanced Risk” area is placed. Cooler and drier weather returns for Thursday and Friday but we could fight more scattered rain over the weekend.