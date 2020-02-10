Live Now
Another Unsettled Week of Weather, Severe Weather Possible Wednesday

An active weather setup across the southern U.S. will bring isolated to scattered rain chances for several days, along with a severe threat on Wednesday. Scattered rain is possible on this Monday, but most activity will be north of I-10 and across the northern parts of the state. There is a very low threat of severe weather today with the greater threat north of Alexandria. Otherwise, your Monday will be very warm, humid, and breezy with strong south winds gusting around 30 mph.

A few scattered showers are possible tomorrow before we expect a higher chance for storms late Wednesday. The severe threat on Wednesday could be low to medium and one to watch closely for Acadiana. I think the greater threat for severe storms will be northeast of Acadiana, where the “Enhanced Risk” area is placed. Cooler and drier weather returns for Thursday and Friday but we could fight more scattered rain over the weekend.

Overcast

Abbeville

67°F Overcast Feels like 67°
Wind
7 mph SSE
Humidity
92%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Cloudy. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 66F. Winds S at 10 to 15 mph.
69°F Cloudy. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 66F. Winds S at 10 to 15 mph.
Wind
8 mph S
Precip
50%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Overcast

Crowley

68°F Overcast Feels like 68°
Wind
9 mph S
Humidity
96%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Overcast. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 67F. Winds SSW at 10 to 15 mph.
69°F Overcast. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 67F. Winds SSW at 10 to 15 mph.
Wind
8 mph S
Precip
50%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Overcast

Opelousas

69°F Overcast Feels like 69°
Wind
8 mph S
Humidity
92%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Considerable cloudiness. Occasional rain showers after midnight. Low 67F. Winds SSW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40%.
69°F Considerable cloudiness. Occasional rain showers after midnight. Low 67F. Winds SSW at 10 to 15 mph. Chance of rain 40%.
Wind
8 mph S
Precip
50%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Overcast

Breaux Bridge

69°F Overcast Feels like 69°
Wind
13 mph S
Humidity
90%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Cloudy. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 67F. Winds S at 10 to 15 mph.
69°F Cloudy. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 67F. Winds S at 10 to 15 mph.
Wind
8 mph S
Precip
50%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Overcast

New Iberia

69°F Overcast Feels like 69°
Wind
14 mph SSE
Humidity
100%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Scattered thunderstorms during the evening followed by occasional showers overnight. Low 57F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 60%.
66°F Scattered thunderstorms during the evening followed by occasional showers overnight. Low 57F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 60%.
Wind
5 mph SSE
Precip
40%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous

