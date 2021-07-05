Another Stretch of Active Weather for Acadiana

Monday will kick off another stretch of elevated rain chances for Acadiana that could last for several days.





Showers and storms are mostly offshore this morning making for a warm and muggy morning across Acadiana but with mostly quiet weather. Scattered activity makes a comeback today with rain chances during the afternoon running at 50-60% across Acadiana. A few storms could produce heavy rains. These higher rain chances should last through Thursday.

Besides the rain chances today, the heat and humidity remain typical for early July. Highs this afternoon are expected to reach the lower 90s with a heat index around 100°.