Another Stretch of Active Weather for Acadiana

Local

by:

Posted: / Updated:

Monday will kick off another stretch of elevated rain chances for Acadiana that could last for several days.

Showers and storms are mostly offshore this morning making for a warm and muggy morning across Acadiana but with mostly quiet weather. Scattered activity makes a comeback today with rain chances during the afternoon running at 50-60% across Acadiana. A few storms could produce heavy rains. These higher rain chances should last through Thursday.

Besides the rain chances today, the heat and humidity remain typical for early July. Highs this afternoon are expected to reach the lower 90s with a heat index around 100°.

Copyright 2021 Nexstar Media Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Sunny

Abbeville

79°F Sunny Feels like 86°
Wind
2 mph ESE
Humidity
87%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Information not available.
76°F Information not available.
Wind
5 mph S
Precip
20%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent
Sunny

Crowley

77°F Sunny Feels like 77°
Wind
2 mph E
Humidity
93%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Information not available.
76°F Information not available.
Wind
4 mph SSE
Precip
20%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent
Fog

Opelousas

77°F Fog Feels like 77°
Wind
0 mph E
Humidity
89%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Information not available.
76°F Information not available.
Wind
4 mph SE
Precip
20%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent
Partly Cloudy

Breaux Bridge

77°F Partly Cloudy Feels like 77°
Wind
3 mph ENE
Humidity
93%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly cloudy this evening. Scattered thunderstorms developing after midnight. Low 73F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 40%.
74°F Partly cloudy this evening. Scattered thunderstorms developing after midnight. Low 73F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 40%.
Wind
4 mph SE
Precip
41%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent
Fair

New Iberia

78°F Fair Feels like 85°
Wind
1 mph S
Humidity
91%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Scattered thunderstorms, especially late. Low 74F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 50%.
74°F Scattered thunderstorms, especially late. Low 74F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 50%.
Wind
5 mph SSE
Precip
47%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent

Local News

More Local

Download the KLFY app

The KLFY Weather App is the most advanced weather app you can have on your phone.

It will alert you to severe weather where ever you are in the world. With its GEO Targeting tools, it will give you the latest hour-by-hour forecasts and 10 days forecasts for where you are at the moment.

QR Code for Weather App
Open your phone’s camera and scan this QR Code to download the KFLY Weather App

Sidebar