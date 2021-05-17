Another Stormy Workweek for Acadiana with Heavy Rains Possible

Different setup, same results as last week with showers and storms likely for Acadiana over the next 3 to 5 days.

Scattered showers and storms are becoming likely this Monday morning across Acadiana. Rain chances should increase to 70% for today. Rainfall could get heavy at times and there is a very low threat for severe weather.

More heavy showers and storms are in the forecast for tomorrow and Wednesday, possibly extending into Thursday too. Most of Acadiana could see an additional 3″ to 6″ inches of rain this week with isolated higher amounts depending on how the heavy rain develops each day. The higher rainfall totals should stay west of our location, mostly in Texas.

The weekend turns drier and much hotter as we get our first taste of summer with temperatures pushing into the upper 80s.

