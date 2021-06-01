Another Stormy Stretch of Weather with a Threat for Heavy Rains

Tuesday kicks off another stretch of active weather for Acadiana as scattered rain looks likely each day. This pattern could last into next week as some storms could contain heavy rains.





This Tuesday morning is warm and humid with temperatures in the lower 70s. Most showers and storms are located in Texas but rain chances will increase for our area through the day. Scattered rain will be possible late this morning into the afternoon. A few storms could contain heavy rains. Otherwise, highs will reach the mid 80s under mostly cloudy skies.

Plan on scattered activity each and every day for at least the next week. Widespread flash flooding is not expected but localized flooding in isolated areas is possible as some storms will produce heavy rains. Over a 5 to 7 day period, we could see additional rainfall totals of 4″ inches or more.