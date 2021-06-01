Another Stormy Stretch of Weather with a Threat for Heavy Rains

Tuesday kicks off another stretch of active weather for Acadiana as scattered rain looks likely each day. This pattern could last into next week as some storms could contain heavy rains.

This Tuesday morning is warm and humid with temperatures in the lower 70s. Most showers and storms are located in Texas but rain chances will increase for our area through the day. Scattered rain will be possible late this morning into the afternoon. A few storms could contain heavy rains. Otherwise, highs will reach the mid 80s under mostly cloudy skies.

Plan on scattered activity each and every day for at least the next week. Widespread flash flooding is not expected but localized flooding in isolated areas is possible as some storms will produce heavy rains. Over a 5 to 7 day period, we could see additional rainfall totals of 4″ inches or more.

Sunny

Abbeville

75°F Sunny Feels like 75°
Wind
2 mph SE
Humidity
90%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Information not available.
72°F Information not available.
Wind
5 mph SSW
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Sunny

Crowley

73°F Sunny Feels like 73°
Wind
2 mph ENE
Humidity
92%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Information not available.
72°F Information not available.
Wind
5 mph S
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Fair

Opelousas

70°F Fair Feels like 70°
Wind
0 mph NNW
Humidity
89%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Information not available.
72°F Information not available.
Wind
5 mph S
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Sunny

Breaux Bridge

71°F Sunny Feels like 71°
Wind
2 mph E
Humidity
95%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Variable clouds with thunderstorms, especially late. Low around 70F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50%.
70°F Variable clouds with thunderstorms, especially late. Low around 70F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 50%.
Wind
7 mph S
Precip
49%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Sunny

New Iberia

73°F Sunny Feels like 73°
Wind
3 mph E
Humidity
93%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Cloudy this evening. Scattered thunderstorms developing after midnight. Low 71F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40%.
71°F Cloudy this evening. Scattered thunderstorms developing after midnight. Low 71F. Winds S at 5 to 10 mph. Chance of rain 40%.
Wind
8 mph S
Precip
44%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous

