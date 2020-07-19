Another shooting in Opelousas

OPELOUSAS, La. (KLFY) Opelousas police are investigating a third shooting in the city in the past 18 hours.

The latest occurred just after 8 p.m. Saturday in the 100 block of Coleman Street.

Police Chief Martin McClendon said one person was shot and has non-life threatening injuries.

McClendon said all evidence at the scene indicates the late evening shooting is in retaliation following an early morning shooting that injured a 10-year-old boy while he slept on North Oak Street.

A woman was also shot earlier Saturday while a passenger inside a vehicle on Lincoln Street.

We will continue to follow this story throughout the evening and provide updates as they become available.