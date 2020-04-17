Another Severe Threat for Acadiana this Sunday 4/19/2020

A week removed from the severe weather outbreak that impacted the deep south Easter Sunday, another severe event is expected this coming Sunday, April 19th, 2020. Acadiana was fortunate last Sunday as a cap in the atmosphere suppressed the severe threat within our area but we will not have that in place this coming Sunday. The Storm Prediction Center has Acadiana outlined in its Slight to Enhanced Risk. This is considered a low to medium threat for the area. The greater threat looks to be just north or northeast of Acadiana.





Overall, the primary threat with this event will be damaging winds and large hail. Below, you can see how the Significant Hail Product ramps up for the entire state on Sunday. Tornadoes are possible but that threat should be lower than normal given the forecasted setup within the atmosphere as shear withing the atmosphere will remain weak. Similar to Easter, timing will start late in the morning with storms becoming more likely in the afternoon. The heavier rain threat with this disturbance should remain north but some areas of Acadiana could see torrential downpours. Regardless of the severe threat, Sunday will be another windy day for Acadiana.







Keep it tuned to KLFY through the day tomorrow as we’ll be providing updates as needed.

