Another Severe Threat for Acadiana Followed by Cooler Air this Workweek

Acadiana is starting off Monday warm, muggy, and breezy with a few showers. Overall, the weather will remain quiet today with highs reaching into the mid-80s this afternoon. Unfortunately, we are tracking a severe threat coming for tomorrow.

A cold front is expected to bring a line of showers and storms into Acadiana Tuesday afternoon into tomorrow evening. There is another low to medium threat for severe weather as damaging winds and tornadoes look possible in our area. As of this morning, the Storm Prediction Center has Levels 1, 2, and 3 all in Acadiana. I think the greater threat for severe storms will be northeast of our area in Mississippi and Alabama.





Slightly cooler and less humid weather will move into Acadiana starting on Wednesday. High temperatures for the rest of the week will be in the upper 70s to low 80s with 50s to 60s at night. Mother’s Day Weekend should turn warmer and more humid with only a few showers possible on Sunday.