Storms will be likely tonight, and an additional 1-3″ of rain will be possible. A few storms may be strong to severe. Lows will be in the upper 60s. A few showers are possible Saturday, but no severe weather is expected. Highs will be in the upper 70s. Sunday will be cloudy and dry. Highs will be in the low 70s. Clouds hang around through early next week, then the sun should return for the middle half of the week. Highs will be in the mid to upper 60s, and lows will be in the mid to upper 40s. ~ Chief Meteorologist Heath Morton
