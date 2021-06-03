Another Round of Storms for Acadiana Today

The active weather pattern refuses to break for Acadiana as more scattered showers and storms are expected this Thursday. Rain chances look to stay high for at least the next week.

A few isolated showers and storms are moving through Acadiana this morning as areas of fog are developing too. The weather won’t be much of a difference from yesterday as we see another round of scattered showers and storms during the afternoon. A few storms could produce heavy rains that lead to localized flash flooding.

A few storms could produce heavy rains that lead to localized flash flooding.

Mostly Cloudy

Abbeville

85°F Mostly Cloudy Feels like 92°
Wind
1 mph S
Humidity
65%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Information not available.
71°F Information not available.
Wind
3 mph WSW
Precip
20%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent
Mostly Cloudy

Crowley

81°F Mostly Cloudy Feels like 87°
Wind
1 mph NE
Humidity
74%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Information not available.
71°F Information not available.
Wind
2 mph SE
Precip
20%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent
Mostly Cloudy

Opelousas

79°F Mostly Cloudy Feels like 85°
Wind
6 mph NE
Humidity
79%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Information not available.
71°F Information not available.
Wind
1 mph S
Precip
20%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent
Mostly Cloudy

Breaux Bridge

82°F Mostly Cloudy Feels like 89°
Wind
4 mph NE
Humidity
72%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Isolated thunderstorms this evening followed by a few showers overnight. Low near 70F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 40%.
70°F Isolated thunderstorms this evening followed by a few showers overnight. Low near 70F. Winds light and variable. Chance of rain 40%.
Wind
4 mph S
Precip
36%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent
Mostly Cloudy

New Iberia

82°F Mostly Cloudy Feels like 88°
Wind
1 mph SE
Humidity
74%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Cloudy skies. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 72F. Winds light and variable.
72°F Cloudy skies. A stray shower or thunderstorm is possible. Low 72F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
5 mph SSW
Precip
24%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent

Sidebar