Another Round of Storms for Acadiana Today

The active weather pattern refuses to break for Acadiana as more scattered showers and storms are expected this Thursday. Rain chances look to stay high for at least the next week.







A few isolated showers and storms are moving through Acadiana this morning as areas of fog are developing too. The weather won’t be much of a difference from yesterday as we see another round of scattered showers and storms during the afternoon. A few storms could produce heavy rains that lead to localized flash flooding.

