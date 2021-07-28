Another Heat Advisory for Acadiana this Wednesday

Local
Posted: / Updated:

A Heat Advisory is in place for all of Acadiana from Noon to 7:00 pm today as the heat index could near 110° for parts of the area this afternoon.

A few areas of fog are developing to start Wednesday. Temperatures this morning are mostly in the mid-70s before reaching into the mid-90s during the second half of the day. The high humidity should push the heat index to range from 103° to 110°. Make sure to hydrate and take breaks when working outside.

Rain chances should be lower today compared to yesterday as we are only forecasting a few pop-up showers and storms during the afternoon and this evening.

Sidebar