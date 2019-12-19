The weather is cold and frosty again this Thursday morning as temperatures have fallen into the upper 20s to lower 30s. Fortunately, winds are calm so there are no wind chills. The weather today looks very similar to yesterday as skies will be filled with sunshine as temps climb into the mid to upper 50s. Rain chances should hold off until the weekend.
Another Frosty Morning, Sunny and Slightly Warmer this Afternoon
Abbeville30°F Clear Feels like 30°
- Wind
- 0 mph
- Humidity
- 92%
- Sunrise
- Sunset
Tonight
34°F Some clouds. Low 34F. Winds light and variable.
- Wind
- 5 mph ENE
- Precip
- 10%
- Sunset
- Moon Phase
- Last Quarter
Crowley32°F Clear Feels like 32°
- Wind
- 0 mph
- Humidity
- 94%
- Sunrise
- Sunset
Tonight
34°F A few clouds. Low 33F. Winds light and variable.
- Wind
- 5 mph ENE
- Precip
- 10%
- Sunset
- Moon Phase
- Last Quarter
Opelousas29°F Clear Feels like 29°
- Wind
- 0 mph
- Humidity
- 96%
- Sunrise
- Sunset
Tonight
34°F Partly cloudy skies. Low 32F. Winds light and variable.
- Wind
- 5 mph ENE
- Precip
- 10%
- Sunset
- Moon Phase
- Last Quarter
Breaux Bridge33°F Clear Feels like 33°
- Wind
- 0 mph
- Humidity
- 82%
- Sunrise
- Sunset
Tonight
34°F A few clouds. Low 34F. Winds light and variable.
- Wind
- 5 mph ENE
- Precip
- 10%
- Sunset
- Moon Phase
- Last Quarter
New Iberia34°F Clear Feels like 34°
- Wind
- 0 mph
- Humidity
- 85%
- Sunrise
- Sunset
Tonight
34°F A few clouds from time to time. Low near 35F. Winds light and variable.
- Wind
- 4 mph E
- Precip
- 0%
- Sunset
- Moon Phase
- Last Quarter