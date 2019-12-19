Live Now
Another Frosty Morning, Sunny and Slightly Warmer this Afternoon

The weather is cold and frosty again this Thursday morning as temperatures have fallen into the upper 20s to lower 30s. Fortunately, winds are calm so there are no wind chills. The weather today looks very similar to yesterday as skies will be filled with sunshine as temps climb into the mid to upper 50s. Rain chances should hold off until the weekend.

Clear

Abbeville

30°F Clear Feels like 30°
Wind
0 mph
Humidity
92%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Some clouds. Low 34F. Winds light and variable.
34°F Some clouds. Low 34F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
5 mph ENE
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Last Quarter
Clear

Crowley

32°F Clear Feels like 32°
Wind
0 mph
Humidity
94%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

A few clouds. Low 33F. Winds light and variable.
34°F A few clouds. Low 33F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
5 mph ENE
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Last Quarter
Clear

Opelousas

29°F Clear Feels like 29°
Wind
0 mph
Humidity
96%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Partly cloudy skies. Low 32F. Winds light and variable.
34°F Partly cloudy skies. Low 32F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
5 mph ENE
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Last Quarter
Clear

Breaux Bridge

33°F Clear Feels like 33°
Wind
0 mph
Humidity
82%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

A few clouds. Low 34F. Winds light and variable.
34°F A few clouds. Low 34F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
5 mph ENE
Precip
10%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Last Quarter
Clear

New Iberia

34°F Clear Feels like 34°
Wind
0 mph
Humidity
85%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

A few clouds from time to time. Low near 35F. Winds light and variable.
34°F A few clouds from time to time. Low near 35F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
4 mph E
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Last Quarter

