Frost is possible once again tomorrow morning as overnight lows will be in the mid to upper 30s. Expect a mostly sunny sky tomorrow and a mostly cloudy sky Wednesday. Highs both days will be in the mid 60s. Lows will gradually get warmer as we go through the week. Highs Thursday and Friday will be in the mid 60s. The next chance of rain will be Saturday,and heavy rain is possible, but the severe weather threat will be low. ~ Chief Meteorologist Heath Morton
