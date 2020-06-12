Acadiana is off to another unseasonably cool start this Friday morning as temperatures are back in the low to mid 60s. Identical to yesterday, highs this afternoon will near 87° under mostly sunny skies. Conditions will be breezy as the humidity remains low and comfortable for this time of year. No major changes are coming this weekend but it will be a bit hotter with a little more humidity, especially on Sunday.
Another Cool Morning for Acadiana, Weekend Weather Stays Nice
Abbeville71°F Clear Feels like 71°
- Wind
- 6 mph N
- Humidity
- 66%
- Sunrise
- Sunset
Tonight
66°F A few passing clouds. Low around 65F. Winds NNE at 5 to 10 mph.
- Wind
- 6 mph N
- Precip
- 0%
- Sunset
- Moon Phase
- Waning Gibbous
