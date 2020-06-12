Breaking News
Daily update on COVID-19 cases in Louisiana
Another Cool Morning for Acadiana, Weekend Weather Stays Nice

Acadiana is off to another unseasonably cool start this Friday morning as temperatures are back in the low to mid 60s. Identical to yesterday, highs this afternoon will near 87° under mostly sunny skies. Conditions will be breezy as the humidity remains low and comfortable for this time of year. No major changes are coming this weekend but it will be a bit hotter with a little more humidity, especially on Sunday.

Clear

Abbeville

71°F Clear Feels like 71°
Wind
6 mph N
Humidity
66%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

A few passing clouds. Low around 65F. Winds NNE at 5 to 10 mph.
66°F A few passing clouds. Low around 65F. Winds NNE at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
6 mph N
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Clear

Crowley

69°F Clear Feels like 69°
Wind
7 mph NNE
Humidity
78%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Clear to partly cloudy. Low around 65F. Winds NNE at 5 to 10 mph.
66°F Clear to partly cloudy. Low around 65F. Winds NNE at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
6 mph N
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Clear

Opelousas

68°F Clear Feels like 68°
Wind
8 mph N
Humidity
77%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

A few passing clouds. Low 64F. Winds NNE at 5 to 10 mph.
66°F A few passing clouds. Low 64F. Winds NNE at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
6 mph N
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Clear

Breaux Bridge

68°F Clear Feels like 68°
Wind
8 mph NNE
Humidity
78%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

A few passing clouds. Low 66F. Winds NNE at 5 to 10 mph.
66°F A few passing clouds. Low 66F. Winds NNE at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
6 mph N
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous
Clear

New Iberia

72°F Clear Feels like 72°
Wind
12 mph NNE
Humidity
73%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

A few clouds from time to time. Low 66F. Winds NE at 5 to 10 mph.
66°F A few clouds from time to time. Low 66F. Winds NE at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
6 mph NE
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Gibbous

