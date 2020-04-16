Temperatures are back in the low to mid 40s this Thursday morning but winds are much lighter compared to yesterday so wind chills are minimal. A warming trend for the next several days will kick off later today as the afternoon will see comfortably mild conditions. High temperatures are expected to reach the mid 70s under mostly sunny skies. Winds should stay light throughout the day too.
Another Cold Start but Warmer Weather Returns this Thursday
