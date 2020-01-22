Live Now
Another Cold Morning, Rain Chances Increasing Today

Acadiana is starting off cold again this Wednesday morning with temperatures in the mid to upper 30s. Clouds are already building into our skies and will further increase through the day, leading to overcast skies during a chilly afternoon. A disturbance moving through Texas will bring increasing rain chances to Acadiana. Scattered showers are more likely across the western parts of the state later this afternoon with more widespread rains in Acadiana for tonight into Thursday. No severe weather is expected nor do we expect any flash flooding. Overall, much of the area will pick up between .5″ to 2″ inches of rainfall.

Clear

Abbeville

38°F Clear Feels like 38°
Wind
0 mph
Humidity
72%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Cloudy with periods of rain. Low 49F. Winds ESE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 90%. Rainfall around a half an inch.
49°F Cloudy with periods of rain. Low 49F. Winds ESE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 90%. Rainfall around a half an inch.
Wind
10 mph ESE
Precip
90%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent
Clear

Crowley

39°F Clear Feels like 32°
Wind
10 mph E
Humidity
66%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Periods of rain. Low 48F. Winds ESE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 90%. Rainfall near a half an inch.
49°F Periods of rain. Low 48F. Winds ESE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 90%. Rainfall near a half an inch.
Wind
10 mph ESE
Precip
90%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent
Clear

Opelousas

36°F Clear Feels like 36°
Wind
3 mph E
Humidity
63%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Rain likely. Low near 45F. Winds ESE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 90%. Rainfall around a half an inch.
49°F Rain likely. Low near 45F. Winds ESE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 90%. Rainfall around a half an inch.
Wind
10 mph ESE
Precip
90%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent
Clear

Breaux Bridge

38°F Clear Feels like 34°
Wind
5 mph
Humidity
65%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Periods of rain. Low 47F. Winds ESE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 80%. Rainfall near a quarter of an inch.
49°F Periods of rain. Low 47F. Winds ESE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 80%. Rainfall near a quarter of an inch.
Wind
10 mph ESE
Precip
90%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent
Clear

New Iberia

39°F Clear Feels like 36°
Wind
5 mph E
Humidity
73%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

A few clouds from time to time. Low 34F. Winds light and variable.
48°F A few clouds from time to time. Low 34F. Winds light and variable.
Wind
5 mph ESE
Precip
70%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waning Crescent

Trending Stories