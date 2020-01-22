Another Cold Morning, Rain Chances Increasing Today

JEANERETTE, La. (KLFY) - UPDATE: The two suspects wanted in connection to last week's shooting death of a Jeanerette teenager are now in custody in Iberia Parish.

George Bobb IV and McClellan Molo were taken into custody in Rapides Parish last night.

The two men were transported back to Jeanerette overnight and are in the custody of City Marshal and Interim Police Chief, Fernest Martin.

"With the use of some technology we had in place and intel, we were able to learn the location of their whereabouts." said Martin. "We were able to track their location and monitor their movements."

ORIGINAL STORY: More arrests have been made in connection to last week's shooting death of a Jeanerette teenager.

According to the Jeanerette City Marshal's Office, George Bobb IV and McClellan Molo were taken into custody in Rapides Parish. Both were wanted on a count of Second Degree Murder in the death of 17-year old Kendall Thompson, Jr.

Thompson died Friday night following a shooting near the intersection of Martin Luther King Drive and Guiberteau St.

Authorities made two arrests in this case over the weekend. Rondrick Grant, 21, faces a charge of second-degree murder. Travlon Dauphine, 20, faces a charge of accessory after the fact of second-degree murder.

The investigation remains ongoing.