Acadiana is starting off cold again this Wednesday morning with temperatures in the mid to upper 30s. Clouds are already building into our skies and will further increase through the day, leading to overcast skies during a chilly afternoon. A disturbance moving through Texas will bring increasing rain chances to Acadiana. Scattered showers are more likely across the western parts of the state later this afternoon with more widespread rains in Acadiana for tonight into Thursday. No severe weather is expected nor do we expect any flash flooding. Overall, much of the area will pick up between .5″ to 2″ inches of rainfall.
Another Cold Morning, Rain Chances Increasing Today
Abbeville38°F Clear Feels like 38°
- Wind
- 0 mph
- Humidity
- 72%
- Sunrise
- Sunset
Tonight
49°F Cloudy with periods of rain. Low 49F. Winds ESE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 90%. Rainfall around a half an inch.
- Wind
- 10 mph ESE
- Precip
- 90%
- Sunset
- Moon Phase
- Waning Crescent
Crowley39°F Clear Feels like 32°
- Wind
- 10 mph E
- Humidity
- 66%
- Sunrise
- Sunset
Tonight
49°F Periods of rain. Low 48F. Winds ESE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 90%. Rainfall near a half an inch.
- Wind
- 10 mph ESE
- Precip
- 90%
- Sunset
- Moon Phase
- Waning Crescent
Opelousas36°F Clear Feels like 36°
- Wind
- 3 mph E
- Humidity
- 63%
- Sunrise
- Sunset
Tonight
49°F Rain likely. Low near 45F. Winds ESE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 90%. Rainfall around a half an inch.
- Wind
- 10 mph ESE
- Precip
- 90%
- Sunset
- Moon Phase
- Waning Crescent
Breaux Bridge38°F Clear Feels like 34°
- Wind
- 5 mph
- Humidity
- 65%
- Sunrise
- Sunset
Tonight
49°F Periods of rain. Low 47F. Winds ESE at 10 to 20 mph. Chance of rain 80%. Rainfall near a quarter of an inch.
- Wind
- 10 mph ESE
- Precip
- 90%
- Sunset
- Moon Phase
- Waning Crescent
New Iberia39°F Clear Feels like 36°
- Wind
- 5 mph E
- Humidity
- 73%
- Sunrise
- Sunset
Tonight
48°F A few clouds from time to time. Low 34F. Winds light and variable.
- Wind
- 5 mph ESE
- Precip
- 70%
- Sunset
- Moon Phase
- Waning Crescent