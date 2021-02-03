Another Cold and Frosty Morning but Milder Weather Returns Today

Temperatures are back in the low to mid-30s this Wednesday morning. If you had frost in your area Tuesday morning, you more than likely are seeing more frost to start today as well.

Slightly milder weather is expected later today. A mostly sunny sky, along with a light southerly breeze should push temperatures into the low to mid-60s for the afternoon. The normal high for this time of year is 63°.

Even warmer weather comes in on Thursday with highs in the lower 70s before we track scattered showers and storms Thursday night into Friday morning.