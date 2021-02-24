Another Chilly Morning Before Clouds Return Today with a Few Showers





Acadiana is starting off with more chilly weather this morning as temperatures are mostly in the lower 40s.

Warmer conditions quickly return today as high temperatures will range in the low to mid-70s. A clear morning will be followed by a mostly cloudy afternoon as clouds build into Acadiana through the day. A few light rain showers are possible for the later afternoon and evening hours.

Acadiana won’t be as cold tonight as lows will only be in the lower 60s. Areas of fog could more widespread Thursday morning.