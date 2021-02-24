Another Chilly Morning Before Clouds Return Today with a Few Showers

Acadiana is starting off with more chilly weather this morning as temperatures are mostly in the lower 40s.

Warmer conditions quickly return today as high temperatures will range in the low to mid-70s. A clear morning will be followed by a mostly cloudy afternoon as clouds build into Acadiana through the day. A few light rain showers are possible for the later afternoon and evening hours.

Acadiana won’t be as cold tonight as lows will only be in the lower 60s. Areas of fog could more widespread Thursday morning.

Partly Cloudy

Abbeville

56°F Partly Cloudy Feels like 56°
Wind
2 mph ENE
Humidity
85%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Information not available.
60°F Information not available.
Wind
5 mph SSW
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous
Partly Cloudy

Crowley

51°F Partly Cloudy Feels like 51°
Wind
3 mph SE
Humidity
89%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Information not available.
60°F Information not available.
Wind
6 mph SSW
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous
Fair

Opelousas

47°F Fair Feels like 45°
Wind
5 mph SE
Humidity
89%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Information not available.
60°F Information not available.
Wind
6 mph SW
Precip
0%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous
Sunny

Breaux Bridge

47°F Sunny Feels like 47°
Wind
3 mph E
Humidity
96%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Cloudy skies. Slight chance of a rain shower. Low 61F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph.
61°F Cloudy skies. Slight chance of a rain shower. Low 61F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
7 mph SSW
Precip
24%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous
Sunny

New Iberia

48°F Sunny Feels like 48°
Wind
3 mph ESE
Humidity
93%
Sunrise
Sunset

Tonight

Cloudy. Low around 60F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph.
60°F Cloudy. Low around 60F. Winds SSW at 5 to 10 mph.
Wind
7 mph SSW
Precip
20%
Sunset
Moon Phase
Waxing Gibbous

