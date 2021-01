Temperatures are back in the low to mid 50s this morning and there are a few areas of fog developing too, mostly south of Interstate 10.

A chilly morning will be followed by a warm and mostly cloudy afternoon. Highs later today are expected to return into the upper 60s to lower 70s. Besides a spotty sprinkle this morning, rain chances should remain slim to none throughout the day. Scattered rain looks more likely tomorrow for northern Acadiana.