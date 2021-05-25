Annual SLEMCO meeting canceled due to pandemic for second year in a row

LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY) The SLEMCO Annual Meeting, scheduled for June 12 at the Cajundome, has been canceled for a second year in a row due to the continuing public health concerns related to Covid-19, the company announced Tuesday.

The event, which draws thousands every year from members in Acadia, Avoyelles, Cameron, Evangeline, Iberia, Lafayette, St. Landry, St. Martin and Vermilion parishes has been rescheduled for June 11, 2022.

“Our annual meeting each year is a festive event where several thousand members come with friends and family to get updated on SLEMCO business and meet the employees who keep their power on,” said Communications Coordinator, Mary Laurent.

“Right now, though, the health and well-being of our customers and employees must come first. Even though things are much better than last year at this time, cancelling an indoor gathering with several thousand in attendance is still the right thing to do.”

The annual scholarship drawing is not cancelled and will be held live Tuesday, June 1 at 9:30 a.m. on SLEMCO’s Facebook page, Laurent said.

30 scholarships worth $2,000 each, will be awarded during the event.