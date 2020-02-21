Live Now
Animal rescue organization hails fisherman who saved puppies from bayou a hero

HENDERSON, La. (WVLA)- A man fishing in Henderson watched someone throw a paper sack into the bayou Sunday. When he went to retrieve it, thinking it was only litter, he found eight black lab puppies inside.

The puppies were estimated to be three to five days old, according to the Humane Society of Louisiana.

The puppies initially went to Precious Paw Prints Animal Rescue in Acadia Parish before being transferred to Every Paw Animal Rescue in Evangeline Parish, were volunteers are bottle-feeding the puppies and giving them antibiotics every eight hours to ensure they don’t develop upper respiratory infections, according to the Humane Society.

Jen Shaw, the Director of Every Paw Animal Rescue, said a $500 reward will be given to anyone who helps turn in the suspect. 

If you would like to help these puppies you can donate by contacting Jen Shaw at eparinc@yahoo.com.

