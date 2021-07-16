Animal rescue group in Acadia Parish in need of volunteers

CROWLEY, La. (KLFY) – Haseya’s New Beginning Animal Rescue is in need of help, after several volunteers resigned. The unexpected move may force the group to discontinue efforts at the City of Crowley Animal Shelter.

“We keep running like we are. It can’t happen much longer,” said volunteer Tanya Browne. “Without people there, there’s no one to maintain the animals.”

Browne says five volunteers quit in a month. She says this drastic reduction in manpower is making it more difficult to operate, especially at the Crowley shelter.

“Unfortunately we’re having a challenge with volunteers right now. Only 3 or 4 people are taking care of the animals. It’s just not enough,” said Browne.

The animals get food, water, and shelter, as well as medical treatment, at locations in Crowley and Rayne.

Browne says it’s an all-day, all-year responsibility, and it’s tough when there’s not enough people to help.

“You have to be a special type of person to give up a lot of your life to rescue the animals. It became too overwhelming. The lack of volunteers became too much work on the few that we have,” said Browne.

Browne says they’re doing what they can, but they’re afraid the few volunteers they have now, doing double duty, will get burned out and eventually leave.

“We can’t have animals going 12, 13 hours without getting fed or cleaned. We would have to make the hard decision to let the city take it back over. At least they would have paid employees to come take care of it,” said Browne.

Browne says they will make a decision sometime next month, whether or not they will hand back control of the animal shelter back to the City of Crowley.

If you would like to volunteer, click here for Haseya’s New Beginning Animal Rescue facebook page.