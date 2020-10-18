An ongoing pandemic coupled with back to back hurricanes puts a strain on blood donations

(KLFY)- As we continue to navigate through an ongoing pandemic, South Louisiana has endured back to back hurricanes within weeks of each other.

Jared Luent with Vitalant says their ability to collect life-saving blood donations has been greatly impacted throughout the region.

“From canceled blood drives, closed centers, to even schools closing, not being able to host blood drives has had a huge impact on the supply,” continues Luent.

Due to closed centers and canceled drives because of Hurricane Delta, Luent says the region will lose over 400 donations.

“To adequately supply our region, we need to see 250 donors a day,” explains Luent.

Vitalant encourages all donors to plan ahead for upcoming hurricanes and make blood donations apart of your plan.

Luent adds, “Donate before, donate after. We need it immediately after a storm.”

Luent reminds everyone how important donations are, one donation can help save three lives.

“As soon as you make a donation, in two or three days, your blood is used as a lifeline,” Luent says.



