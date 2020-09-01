An inside look at LPSS health safety plans for elementary schools

LAFAYETTE, La. (KLFY)- Parents may not be able to send their little ones off to school the normal way, but teachers and staff here at Ossun Elementary want parents to know they’ve got it covered.

Safety protocols and new schedules await students as they return to the classroom. When students enter the building, they are met with hand sanitizing stations and social distancing reminders.

“The students when they come into the building each student will walk and hand sanitizer will be dispensed. We have dots on the floors. The floors are dotted six feet apart,” explained principal Kelli Clause. “The students will walk and use the dots as a guide to stay apart as much as possible…One behind the other when walking in line.”

To make things safe and simple, each student will have a meal tag. Once cafeteria workers scan the tag students will receive their meal and head to their next designated location.

“We created these tags. This can be scanned. They don’t have to say their number and it has their information and so they’re able to charge that lunch.” says Janine LaFleur, supervisor of child welfare and attendance.

Classrooms are arranged for social distancing and required immediate temperature checks upon arrival.

Each classroom will have a kit that holds extra masks, a thermometer and a temperature log.

Students will follow a strict seating chart and will take masks breaks periodically throughout the day.

During those breaks, custodians will enter the classroom and clean.

They will take the students out for a mask break. Go outside take off the mask and the custodians will come into the room and sanitize the room while no one is in the room. They will also move this so that the child is sitting in another desk.

In the event, students are experiencing COVID symptoms. They will be sent to an isolation room where they will receive a check-up from the school nurse while waiting to go home.

“They will be put aside for 5-10 minutes and then their temperature will be re-checked. If it is still greater than 100.4 they will be brought to this room,” LaFleur said.